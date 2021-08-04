Hyderabad: Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha thanks officers who organised "Ashada Bonalu" celebrations in twin cities

Hyderabad: Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha on Tuesday thanked the officers who took active part and successfully organised the "Ashada Bonalu" celebrations in the twin cities, including police and other departments, besides the Temple Committee members and TRS leaders.

She stated that after the emergence of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has allocated a huge fund for the Bonalu celebrations to be organised on a grand scale. "The State was prosperous due to the grace of goddess, timely rain and crops," Srilatha added.