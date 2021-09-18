Hyderabad: DGP Mahender Reddy quashes reports on suicide

Hyderabad: State Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Friday quashed reports on the suicide in the sensational rape-murder case accused Raju. He said there was no scope for any kind of doubt over the suicide.

He made these remarks while responding on the allegations being levelled by Raju's family members and some civil society organisations.

Reddy stated that the police had recorded the statements of eyewitnesses in the case. He said the gangman of the railways had seen Raju moving around the track. A total of seven eyewitnesses, including some farmers, had seen him jumping before the train.

The DGP also said the loco pilots of Konark Express were also the eyewitnesses of the suicide.

He made it clear that the eyewitnesses had no need to lie on the issue, adding that levelling of the baseless allegations were not needed in the incident. He said Raju had committed suicide at 8.05 am on Thursday morning. The drivers of the train witnessed the incident and lodged a complaint.