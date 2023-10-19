Hyderabad: Diamond market of Nizam Era turns Macchar Colony

♦ Residents of Karwan, Golconda and Langar Houz plagued by long pending projects, pathetic roads replete with encroachments, overflowing sewage and improper sanitation, which has not been changed in 75 years

♦ The segment, which ends at Tolichowki, lacks development; nearby colonies of other segments have proper facilities which is hardly 200 meters from Karwan

Hyderabad: Karwan has very long history dating back to the Nizam rule, it was a well-known as diamond and pearls market, even today there are old buildings and other old temples and masjids constructed during Nizam period.

Andaroon or Inside Karwan has few old buildings and it was also famous for handloom clothes. This was the commercial hub during the Qutab Shahi era, 1500s to late 1600s. Many businessmen, especially moneylenders (Sahu) inhabited the area. Several shops and storage were located here as well as inns for travellers.

Till about three decades ago it was one of the major suburbs in Hyderabad but now it is part of heart of the city and is about 10 kms from IT hubs like Gachibowli and HITECH city but has come to be known as ‘Machar Colony.’

Karwan has a mixed population of both Hindus and Muslims. Various religious festivals are celebrated across this region, like Bonalu, Ramazan Eid, Eid-Ul-Adha, Ganesh Chaturthi, Makar Sankranti, Holi, and Diwali.

The segment is the historic precinct of Golconda. Still these areas acquaint you with the ancient times, as most areas remained slums. Unsolved civic issues, lack of infra development, health facilities and poor sanitation have left locals of Karwan disappointed with the present AIMIM candidate. Residents of Karwan, Golconda, and Langar Houz say that nothing had change in last 75 years. “Kahan Hai Amrit Kaal”? they question. Roads are non-existent, encroachments are galore, sewage overflows. No civic amenities or even conservation of heritage structures has been taken up.

“Karwan constituency stands an eye sore compared to developed Tolichowki which is just 200 metres away”, says Nayeemuddin, a resident of that area to Hans India.

People of this constituency blame the public representatives who never attend to their needs. With no option, people keep electing leaders of AIMIM, they say. Political parties enter into seat adjustments ignoring people and their needs and the AIMIM wins hands down. Patience is running out and this time possibility of more NOTA is not ruled out, they say.

Mohd Shujath of Langar Houz said, “Frequent overflowing of drains has created the threat of waterborne diseases. Land mafia plays a major role in encroachments. The areas MD lines, Langar Houz, and the area Hakeempet and surrounding areas. But then there is something called socialism. The house of present MLA also lies in a state of neglect, quips Shujath.

Mohammed Osman, said that the circles including Ziaguda, Karwan, Langar Houz, and Golconda have been waiting for the infra developments. While there has been 30 per cent development in areas like Tolichowki and Nanal Nagar, Karwan is suffering from flooding of colonies during monsoon and flooding of roads due to overflow of drains during other seasons.

Moreover, the colonies in these areas are famous as ‘Macchar colony’ and people are popular as ‘Macchar Mar’ as the residents have to grapple with mosquito menace.