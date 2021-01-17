Hyderabad: Didn't intend to hurt anyone, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said that he did not hurt anyone during the recent programme of foundation stone laying for construction of a Mudra building in Kokapet area. "I am ready to extend apologies if anyone was hurt during my speech in the programme,"he said.

He recalled that along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender, BC Minister GangulaKamalakar, Sabitha Indra Reddy, MPs Keshava Rao, Prakash, Ranjith Reddy and others, he participated in the foundation for construction of Mudiraj Bhavan at Kokapet in the city. "At the programme, we said that Mudiraj Bhavan is for self-respect of the community and there was no comment against the community. It was used as vote-bank by the governments before Statehood," he said.

Before Telangana formation, the governments ignored Welfare of Mudiraj and other communities and we were talking about this, he said. The idea behind giving costly land in Kokapet area is to help the poor and for their self-respect, the Minister said. "Our government is known to work for the welfare of the poor," he reiterated.

Several welfare schemes using huge funds are being implemented in Telangana. After the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is offering lands and funds for the poor communities in Telangana.

The KCR government is the only government in the country to offer such costly lands for the self-respect of the communities. The previous governments used these communities as a vote bank and ignored their welfare and we are here for their development, he added.

The Minister was all praise for the Chief Minister for offering all help and support to the poor communities.