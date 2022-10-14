Hyderabad: Digital services continue peoples' connect with Postal department

Hyderabad: With a revitalising mood, the Postal department is holding a National Postal Week yet again to celebrate the services being rendered to people every day. The event that began on October 9 will continue till October 15 in all post offices in the city and its outskirts



From providing opportunities to avail Central government welfare schemes to offering one stop digital Aadhaar updation, digital life certification facility for old age pensioners, home service for disabled pensioners and life insurance scheme, the post offices (POs) in the city keep maintaining a niche over other service-oriented departments and institutions when it comes to providing service along with succour to people even in the tail- end areas.

Apart from this, the POs are allowing people to open accounts such as SB, RD and IPBP under postal saving schemes, thus securing their future financially.

Explaining the services rendered by the department, S Vishwanath, Post Master, Keshogiri PO at Chandrayangutta, said, "Contrary to the stereotype perception about the oldest serving institution, the department is now performing much better than any other service-oriented wing that helps it to retain people's faith." "Services like opening bank accounts, insurance schemes, monthly income schemes and senior citizen saving schemes are attracting more people to POs.

The Sukanya Samridhi Accounts introduced by the Central government have added more wings to the department, as people are coming forward to open the account to secure future of their girl child," he claimed.

Under the scheme, he said, the account of a girl child can be opened with a remittance of mere Rs.250. This will ensure payment of over Rs.5 lakh on maturity after 21 years with just a monthly payment of Rs.1,000, that too only for 15 years. "Parents would be able to withdraw 50 per cent of the amount after the girl reaches 10th standard. The scheme was solely launched for the welfare of the girl child across the country," he added.

On the employee-public relations at POs, he said, Keshwgiri PO is the first in the State to win the most prestigious '7star post office' award for 2021. Besides, I was conferred with a coveted 'Dak Seva Award' the same year, as recognition to public service.

"Most times we were made to run from pillar to post to get the Aadhaar-related issues corrected, like name, address and date of birth. After knowing that all services are available at one stop in PO Chandrayangutta, it became very helpful for us to get all our work done under one roof," felt Lavanya, who visited the PO to get her Aadhaar-related work done.