Hyderabad: Dirty water lands 100 in city hospitals

Hyderabad: As summer arrives, citizens begin to face tough time as water woes continue to pour in from residents of several parts of the city who have been receiving contaminated water in their localities. In the past three days, around 150 people of all ages have fallen sick after consuming contaminated water in Chintabavi Basti, Chilkalguda, Mettuguda and surrounding areas in the Secunderabad zone.

Residents complained that polluted water has been supplied in their areas since earlier this week. The water which they receive is dark in colour with a foul smell. Around 150 people, including children and senior citizens were hospitalised in nearby government hospitals and some in private as they were suffering from uneasiness, vomiting, and diarrhea after consuming the contaminated water.

Naveen, a resident of the Chintabavibasti said, "My 10-year-old son is suffering from mild diarrhea after consuming polluted water. He turned ill and was heaving continuously. I have bought packed water bottles for drinking and cooking to save my family members and avoid further health issues."

Most of the people consulted at Basti Dawakhana and were admitted in government area hospitals, while few of them were on bed rest.

Taking to social media, Karthik Reddy, a resident of Mettuguda tweeted, "In our Secunderabad-Mettuguda locality, around 200 people are hospitalized for 3 days after consuming pollutedwater. Requested the HMWSSB for a quick resolution."

Replying to the tweet, the board replied, please provide CAN (customer account number) or door number and contact number to register the complaint. However, there was no further response.

Following the recent rains and water logging, residents suspected that sewage water is seeping into the drinking water pipeline and polluting the water. After the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) officials visited the areas where people have fallen sick after consuming the water, they stopped the supply of water and sent water tankers in the area.

HMWSSB General manager Sarita said that steps are being taken to find out how the water was contaminated and added that the team will inspect the water that comes to each house in the area. As of now, water is being supplied to Chintabavi Colony through water tanks, said the officer.

Mohammed Ahmed, activist said, "The cases of people falling sick after consuming contaminated water are increasing in the area. Also, various areas in the city are receiving contaminated water and the water board is not reacting or taking up any action plan to identify the problem and provide purified water."