Hyderabad: Dispose of PET bottles safely, earn discounts

Plastic waste continues to be ubiquitous, notwithstanding carrot and stick policies of governments and civic bodies. As merely banning them does not just work, reducing use and recycling waste is only the safter way forward. Single use plastics that are disposed of right after use comprise a good measure of overall plastic waste. They are used for packaging and serviceware, such as bottles, wrappers, straws, and bags. Making a small beginning with bottles, the city civic body has tied up with experts in the field to roll out a programme which actually incentivises disposing of PET bottles with the help of GHMC.



GHMC and ICLEI South Asia, an NGO, have joined hands and launched 'Reverse Vending Machines (RVM)' in the city. On February 2, Additional Commissioner (Health and NUHM) Bhadvath Santhosh, inaugurated two RVMs at MGBS, Gowliguda, on a pilot basis, while Zonal Commissioner (Charminar) N Samrat Ashok cut the ribbon for a machine at Charminar. The two locations were identified by the GHMC as they witness high density of footfalls, with the attendant menace of plastic waste discarded in tones.

The project 'Enhancing Circular Economy Perspectives - Plastic Waste Management Strategy and Action Plan for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation' was launched in March 2019 to make Hyderabad a "single use plastic free city" by2022 to reduce use of plastics and encourage recycling. It is undertaken by ICLEI South Asia in collaboration with GHMC, and is supported by the United Nations Environment and the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES), Japan.

Citizens can dispose of their PET bottles of all sizes in the machine and can earn rewards in the form of Paytm cash-back or a discount on bus tickets. To get discount coupons, people first need to put the bottle inside the machine where it will get crushed in a moment. Meanwhile, they have to choose between two options of "Donate" or "Coupon" being displayed on the IOT screen fixed over the machine.

They have to punch in their mobile numbers and a message them guides in deriving benefits. Plastic Waste Management Strategy and Action Plan' enables Hyderabad journey towards embracing a circular economy and will guide implementation of several actions required to ensure sustainable plastic waste management in the city. The RVMs are one step in this direction, " says Emani Kumar, Executive Director, ICLEI South Asia.