Hyderabad: Distressed people try to pick up the pieces

Hyderabad: The heavy rain in the past two days has disrupted life, destroyed homes and lives across the city. After the Himayatsagar gates were lifted, the water released downstream of river Musi which flows through the city has displaced over 800 families and left them to suffer without food, shelter and money in their hands.



Several low-lying areas such as Bandlaguda, Balapur, Jalpally, Shivrampally, Shaheenagar and areas in Old City like Al Jubail Colony, Falaknuma, Talabkatta, Ganganagar, Yakutpura, Amanagar etc are in distress as flood waters mixed with sewage entered their houses. The situation is equally bad in areas in the west zone such as Nadeem Colony, parts of Golconda, Habeenagar, Afzal Sagar.

Areas flooded by raging Musi waters in Malakpet, Kishanbagh, Ziaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Chaderghat and Golnaka show the destruction wrought by the heavy rains. Bikes, autos, cars, household items were washed out and the residents are living in pain amid utter chaos. Though the water level in Musi has decreased, yet there is no relief for the people yet.

On the third day of floods, the lower bridge at Chaderghat was closed and the level of the water flowing in Musi river receded. Many people came out searching for belongings.

It is observed that the youngsters entered Musi in search of lost items. And in localities like Moosa Nagar, Padma Nagar, Shanker Nagar people were seen collecting household items washed away onto roads and bylanes etc.

"While collecting items in Musi, the youth recovered three bikes and said that there were three cars in the river," said Mohammed Sarwar, another resident.

The locals said that they were cleaning entire houses which were filled with water and mud. "Nothing is left in our houses, no groceries, clothes, kitchen items, furniture etc. the items that have remained are being cleaned," said Ghousia, a resident of Moosa Nagar near Chaderghat lower bridge.

Showing her room she said, "look the house is flooded. We are surviving on the NGOs providing aid to us ," she said while cleaning the house. At least 17 houses in Padma Nagar have been washed away and in Shankernagar around 300 families have been shifted to relief camps.

As the water reached 4-5 feet, since Tuesday night many families started staying on the terraces. "Everything has washed away, we residents have to start our life from new. Even now we don't have clothes to wear and blankets or bed sheets to sleep. No groceries and even utensils to cook food. There was no light for the last 2 days," said Maheshwari, a resident of Shanker Nagar.

Over 600 families have been evacuated from the affected areas and shifted to function halls, community centres and GHMC shelter homes by the civic authorities, flood relief teams, police department and several NGOs.

Azeem, a resident of Al Jubail Colony in Chandrayanagutta said he along with his family was rescued by the Military force and DRF teams, the entire ground floor was flooded and the residents moved to rooftops for safety. Later, the teams came and rescued us," he added.