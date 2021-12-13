Hyderabad: Divyang should get first priority, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said thatphysically-challengedshould be given top priority and their issues should be treated as a social responsibility.

Addressing a Social Empowerment Camp organised to distribute aids and appliances to Divyang at Buddha Nagar Community Hall in the city on Sunday, the Minister said that the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had decided to provide aids and appliances to Divyang for free.

He said all physically-challenged people in the seven assembly constituencies under his Secunderabad Parliament constituency would be distributed aids and appliances and other needed tools.

The Minister asked the physically-challenged to register their names in the camps conducted in each Assembly segment to receive aids and appliances like wheelchairs, artificial limbs etc.

He further informed that the Centre had taken a series of measures for the welfare of Divyang population. "Besides bringing changes in relevant law, it has increased the percentage of reservations in employment, education and livelihood opportunities for them," he said.

He added, "It is only the mother who takes care of her physically-challenged children, while other family members may not bother about them. Society should view the problems of physically-challenged with social responsibility. If there is anyone who should be helped, it is Divyang people," he stressed. The Secunderabad MP said senior citizens can also register their names along with the physically-challenged to receive aids.