Hyderabad: DK Aruna's daughter booked for attacking man

Hyderabad: BJP leader DK Aruna's daughter has been booked by the Banjara Hills police for attacking a construction supervisor. It is learned that she trespassed into a plot adjacent to her house last month and allegedly attacked and bused the construction supervisor.



Following the incident, the supervisor, M Eelesha Babu, a resident of Borabanda approached a local court stating that DK Aruna's daughter Sruthi Reddy trespassed into the plot next to her house and attacked him when the former was indulged in the construction of parapet wall. He also said that Sruthi along with few others also threatened him and damaged the construction tools.

Based on the directions of court, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against her under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and SC/ST act. An investigation is underway.