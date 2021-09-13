Hyderabad: Doctor ends life after sending son to NEET exam

Kukatpally: In a tragic incident, one, Dr. Chandrasekhar, a pediatrician from Medak district, allegedly committed suicide at a hotel room on Sunday.

He came to the city on Sunday early morning at around 6 am along with his wife, Anuradha, and son, Sohan Sai Venkat, as youth was to appear for the NEET 2021 exam at Ganges Valley School, Nizampet.

However, Anuradha, also a doctor, went back to Medak after dropping Venkat at the exam centre because there was an emergency case at Anuradha Hospital, Medak, which is managed by the couple.

After dropping him at the centre Dr. Chandrasekhar booked a room in Grand Sitara Hotel, KPHB. He he was given room no. 314.

The doctor, after entering the room, did not come out and allegedly hanged himself to the ceiling fan. The hotel staff sensed something fishy; they knocked on the door. But he did not come out. The staff informed the police, who broke the door only to find the doctor's body hanging from ceiling fan. The body was shifted for post-mortem. A case was registered by the police.

According to sources, the doctor was related to one of the accused in the murder case of a realtor Dharmakari Srinivas, in Medak, where the body was found charred in a car's trunk last month. The Medak police had then arrested the accused in the case. Since then the doctor went into depression.

It is believed that as the doctor who had a good reputation in the district was unhappy with the circumstances surrounding the murder. It could be one of the reasons for him to commit suicide.

However, KPHB CI S Laxminarayana said, "the exact reason for the doctor's suicide is not yet known. Also whether he had any connection with the Medak murder case are still being examined as the case is still under investigation. Once the investigation is completed we will take necessary action."