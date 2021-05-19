Hyderabad: Doctor, four others nabbed for selling Amphotericin B injections

Langer House: The North Zone Task Force, along with the Langer House police, on Wednesday laid a trap and nabbed five persons who were allegedly blackmarketing Amphotericin injections. They seized five injections.

The accused were identified as Ramcharan (doctor of Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet), Sainath (doctor at Reddy Labs), Suresh (X-Ray machine operator at Malla Reddy Hospital) Saivardhan (interior marketing) and Srikanth (lab technician at Balaji Diagnostics). The main supplier, Dr. Raviteja Chowdhary, a doctor at Neo Care Hospital, is absconding.

The police got tip-off that the five persons were blackmarketing the injections at high rates of Rs.50,000, against price of Rs. 314.86. They laid a trap near Maithri Hospital, Langer House, and apprehended the accused.

The injections are used to cure black fungus. As the demand for the injections is growing rapidly, they hatched a conspiracy to procure them from their known sources and sell to needy patients. All accused are involved in medical field, including two doctors.

The gang used their clout over patients who visit their hospitals and lured them to purchase the injections claiming that they are in a short supply and can be bought only in blackmarket, said P Radhakishan Rao, DCP of Task Force.

He stated that "the organiser Dr.Chowdary, along with fellow doctors Bachhu Ramacharan and Ghali Sainath, procured five injections of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd company (two) and United Biotech (P) Ltd (three) and contacted mediators/medical field employees Bhonsle Suresh, Gannapuram Saivardhan Goud and Srikanth and set a deal with a customer for selling each vial for Rs. 50,000. "While they were about to deliver the vials we apprehended them and handed over to Langer House police for booking of cases. Special teams are working to nab the main accused doctor," according to the DCP.