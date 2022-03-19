Hyderabad Doctors Removed Hairball from Omani Girl's Stomach

The doctors of Hyderabad are known for performing critical surgeries for people coming from different parts of the world. In a recent move, the doctors at Yashoda Hospitals removed a hairball from the stomach of an 11-year-old girl who hails from Oman.



The rare surgery is performed as the girl suffers from a rare medical condition called gastro trichobezoar, a rare intestinal condition resulting from the ingestion of hair. It generally occurs when infants or mentally unstable persons eat unwanted things through their mouths. Later these unwanted particles form a lump inside the stomach.

Identifying the symptoms like stomach pain, loss of appetite, and weight loss, the parents had rushed her into the hospital, which was later identified as gastro trichobezoar. Later, the child was brought to Hyderabad, and the doctors of Yashoda Hospitals have recently performed the surgery and took the hairball from the girl's stomach. As per the latest information from the doctors at Yashoda, the girl is doing well and taking a liquid diet. They also mentioned that girl would be discharged soon in good health. The parents of the girl have thanked the doctors in this regard.

