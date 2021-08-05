Hyderabad: Dr VS Chauhan new Chancellor of GITAM

Hyderabad: Padma Shri Virander Singh Chauhan was on Thursday appointed as the Chancellor of GITAM Deemed to be University.

GITAM president M Sribharath handed over the appointment letter to Dr Chauhan at his residence in New Delhi, the University said in a release here.

Dr Chauhan, a scientist who has worked in genetic engineering and biotechnology, is known for his contributions towards developing a recombinant vaccine for malaria. A Rhodes scholar, he received the Padma Shri in 2012 and he comes to GITAM with a rich body of work steeped in education and global non-profit organisations. An alumnus of Delhi University, Dr Chauhan began his career at St Stephen's College. He then went to Oxford on a Rhodes scholarship.

He began teaching at IIT Kanpur in 1982 before starting work as a senior scientist with a UN organisation, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. In 1988, he went on to serve as a Director in the same organisation for 16 years. Learning and improving India's education system is in Dr Chauhan's DNA.

As the Executive Chairman of NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) for six years, he constantly stressed inculcating a strong ethical framework in India's academic environment and empowering women in all fields for the nation's growth. Dr Chauhan was also the Chairman of UGC (University Grants Commission) for 1 year in 2017-18.

His leadership, valuable insights, and strategies will build the team that will take GITAM to its goal of being a Global 100 University by 2040.