Hyderabad: E-boarding goes live at airport

Shamshabad: Inching towards a paper-less airport, GMR Hyderabad International on Monday went live with e-boarding for the international passengers of Emirates Airlines. Indigo and GoAir Airlines scheduled International carriers have already gone live with paperless e-boarding from Hyderabad International Airport and Emirates is the latest addition to this list.

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport is credited as the first airport to offer end-to-end paperless E-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), said, "Building on this laurel, under the true spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', GMR Hyderabad International Airport has started rolling out this indigenously developed digital solution to international flights from December 2020, We are glad that Emirates has also started using our indigenously developed e-boarding process. It is the first in the fleet of international airlines to do so, Hyderabad airport aim is to have systems and processes which are quicker and contactless. We are confident that in the days to come all international airlines will start using e-boarding towards our goal of the paperless airport".

The E-boarding solution is fully backward-compatible, and passengers would be free to choose between using conventional paper boarding passes or electronic boarding passes on their mobile phones to use the system.

Some of the key benefits out of International E-boarding include - enhanced passenger experience, reducing queue waiting time at the airport, removes redundancies at checkpoints, helps airlines to optimize their processes and improve their resource utilization. The real-time data availability of all passenger checkpoints helps enhance airport's operational efficiency and enhanced overall safety and security of the airport.