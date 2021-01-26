Hyderabad: e-EPIC facility launched

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India launched the Electronic Electors Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC) facility on the occasion of 11th National Voters' Day on Monday. The e-EPIC is Portable Document Format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be verified using authentic and secure QR code reader application.

Till January 31, only newly enrolled electors with unique mobile (Unique mobile number means mobile number give with only one application) during SSR 2021 can download e-EPIC. From February 1 onwards, all electors can download e-EPIC having unique mobile number in E-roll otherwise, they have to do e-KYC thereafter they can download e-EPIC.

The voters are informed that they can download the e-EPIC through https://nvsp.in or https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or through Voter Helpline Mobile app (Android/iOS)

The voters are also informed that a pledge was administered by Staff and Officers of in virtual mode on 25.01.2021 in connection with NVD 2021 with a theme to promote "Making our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed."