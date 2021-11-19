Hyderabad: e-SHRAM card to help un-organised workers

Charminar: To ensure that the un-organised workers get benefited with the Central government schemes, a city-based women organisation in collaboration with the Telangana State Department of Labour registered over 1,000 workers with the e-SHRAM portal of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. Out of the 1,000 registrations, 256 were women.

According to a officer at the labour department, in August, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-SHRAM card for creating a National Database of un-organised workers which will be linked with Aadhaar.

Informing about the e-SHRAM portal, assistant commissioner of Labour Department Venkatramana said, "Earlier there were no major schemes to provide benefits to un-organized workers, especially during the pandemic. But now, this card will serve them to avail the Central government schemes. It will be a 'One nation One card'. In several parts of the city awareness programmes are been taken up to make workers aware of this scheme. The applicants can also call on a toll-free number 14434 for inquiries," he added.

Venkatramana said that workers can enrol on the portal using their Aadhaar card along with bank account details and other necessary details including the social category. The person who registers will get an accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh under the Prime Minister's Suraksha Yojana. They should be between 16 and 59 years of age and the insurance would be paid by the Central government. The data would be standard for all types of social security schemes and various welfare schemes offered by the Central government.

After the applicants register in the portal, they will be given an e-SHRAM card with a 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN). Cards are being issued to provide them with social security schemes.

"Enrolment in the scheme is for domestic workers, cooks, sanitary workers, guards, daily wage workers, nurses, ward boys, ayahs, rickshaw pullers, street vendors, hotel employees, shop employees, drivers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, painters, construction workers, coolies, agriculture workers, fisherman, Anganwadi and Asha workers and also Zomato, Swiggy or other platform workers," he said.

Jameela Nishat, founder of Shaheen Women Resource Welfare Association said, "In the 25 slums of Old City including Talabkatta, Hassan Nagar, Shaheen Nagar, Rahmath Nagar, Vattepally and others localities the team of Shaheen and officers from Labour department have been creating awareness on the benefits provided by the Central government schemes and enrolling them for e-SHRAM cards."