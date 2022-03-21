Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender attends birth anniversary fete of 12th Imam

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday visited Alawa-e-Sartauq at Darulshifa on the auspicious occasion of 1,188th birth anniversary of 12th Imam Muhammad al-Mehdi, the great grandson of Prophet Mohammed.

After cutting a cake on the occasion, Eatala congratulated and thanked local people of the Shia community.

The BJP leaders, including Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, Uma Mahender, Syed Raza Nadeem, Mir Abrar Ali Razvi, Rajesh Yadav and T Shiva Kumar were present.