Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender meets CM KCR after remarks kick up row

Hyderabad: The issue of controversial comments by the Health Minister Eatala Rajender has reached Pragathi Bhavan as the senior TRS leader met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and had discussions with him on Monday.



TRS working president KT Rama Rao accompanied Rajender to the Pragathi Bhavan for meeting with the chief minister after the Assembly was adjourned. Sources said that there KTR took Rajender inside his vehicle and spoke to him. Later, the Chief minister Rao also left for his camp office. The meeting attains significance after the comment of Rajender in Karimnagar.

Of late, the comments of Eatala Rajender have become a topic of discussion within the party. Again on Sunday, Rajender said that the schemes like Kalyanalakshmi would not benefit the poor. He said that schemes like pensions and Kalyanalakshmi would not weed out poverty, during a meeting in Huzurabad in Karimnagar. This was not the first time as he made such comments even in the past.

Speaking to his followers in a meeting in Huzurabad, Rajender had said that the minister's post was not 'bhiksha' for him and also added that they were not beggars but owners of Pink flag.

Party leaders said that the senior TRS leader was upset as the Chief Minister was not utilising his services. He was reportedly not invited to the cabinet meeting held recently. The Chief Minister recently appointed in-charges for the Council election. Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar was appointed in-charge for the Hyderabad district. Kamalakar from Karimnagar was given responsibility ignoring Rajender.

The comments of Rajender led to discussion among the Karimnagar MLAs. The MLAs were hesitant to get closer to the Health Minister while he was in the House, probably thinking that they may be branded as the group of Rajender. However, the officials said that the meeting was with regard to the prevailing Corona situation in the State.