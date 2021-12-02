Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender slams TRS, government

Hyderabad: Former minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday came down heavily on the ruling TRS party and the government, alleging that 'continuous suppression and detentions' were going on in the State under the CM's rule. Eatala said voters didn't have freedom to continue in the political party of their choice and vote as per their wish.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the Gun Park after paying tributes to police martyr Kistaiah. The BJP MLA alleged that KCR who became strong with the help of agitation programmes, was trying to suppress agitations. He called upon people of the State to get ready for another movement for their 'freedom, rights and self-respect'.