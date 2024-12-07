  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Eco-friendly, biodegradable plastic products unveiled

Hyderabad: Eco-friendly, biodegradable plastic products unveiled
x
Highlights

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu jointly unveil the products developed by Green Works Bio in collaboration with CSIR-IICT

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh and Telangana Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu jointly unveiled eco-friendly biodegradable plastic products developed by Green Works Bio in collaboration with CSIR-IICT (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Chemical Technology) on Friday.

Green Works Bio has introduced biodegradable plastic products designed for household use, such as tableware, and industrial applications. These products aim to replace single-use plastics, which are a significant contributor to environmental pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the urgent need to tackle the pollution caused by single-use plastics and highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable research. He said that such innovative solutions are critical for reducing the use of conventional plastics and advancing towards sustainable development.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, attending as the chief guest, said that the State actively supports research in pollution-free products. He stressed the importance of eradicating single-use plastics, as recommended by the United Nations, and expressed hope that biodegradable plastic products would become widely accessible.

Minister Sridhar Babu praised Green Works Bio for its contributions and highlighted the necessity of expanding the use of bioplastics across all sectors to protect the environment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick