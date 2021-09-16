Hyderabad: Educationists, doctors hail move to include Ayush in curriculum

Hyderabad: Educationists and health practitioners of Telangana have welcomed the Union Education Ministry proposal to integrate Ayush in the school curriculum. According to the educationists as health and education are interrelated implementing Ayush will help in overall development in children growth from an early age.



Welcoming the proposal of the Union Education Ministry, Yadagiri Shekar Rao,Telangana Residential Schools Management Association (TRSMA), state president said, "Today's children are tomorrow's citizens. Children spend major portion of their productive time at school. Therefore, if children are made aware of good health habits and ancient medical system that includes Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, and Homeopathy it would help in their overall development." "I whole heartily welcome the proposal of introducing Ayush in the school curriculum. Especially yoga, as for children it has numerous benefits. It will help them to select appropriate stream in medical field for their higher education,"said, Papi Reddy, chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education,(TSCHE).

"The decision of integrating Ayush in education system is appreciable, as from the very early age children will get to know certain basic fundamentals about human health, growth of the mind and body, also aspect of psychology along withemotional intelligence," said E Prasad Rao educationist andadviser of National Independence School Education Alliance.

Dr Swamy Sandeep, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, BBR Super Specialty Hospital, said, "Introducing Ayush in school curriculum is very much welcomed. But how much it will benefit the children is the actual question as some formulation would be difficult for the children to enhance but yoga on the other hand will create discipline and also physical fitness in children.