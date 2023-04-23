Hyderabad: Eid celebrated with religious zeal and fervour

Hyderabad: As the holy month of Ramzan comes to an end, Muslims on Saturday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr by offering prayers at mosques and Eidgahs, and families coming together greeting each other.

According to religious belief, Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal, an Islamic month. The day of the occasion varies according to the Islamic calendar based on the observation of the crescent moon.

Right from the early hours of the day, thousands of devout dressed in all their fineries were seen thronging major Eidgahs and offered Eid namaz, including at Eidgah Mir Alam, where the largest gathering was witnessed with over 2 lakh people attending the prayers. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also offered prayers at the Mir Alam Eidgah.

Likewise, Hockey Ground at Masab Tank, Qutb Shahi Eidgah, Madannapet Eidgah, Mecca Masjid, Shahi Masjid, Eidgah Balamrai Secunderabad among other places in the city and state witnessed huge crowds. Khateeb Mecca Masjid, Maulana Hafiz Mufti Rizwan Qureshi led the Eid prayers. The Ulema (clerics) in their sermons highlighted the significance of Eid.



"Eid-ul-Fitr sends the message of peace, brotherhood, humanity and love," said Mouzam Khan, a septuagenarian at Mecca Masjid.

Following the prayers, family get-togethers and Eid milap parties wherein revellers indulged in traditional feasts and delicacies Sheerkhurma. A usual greeting during this celebration is Eid Mubarak, which means, 'Have a blessed Eid'.

In homes, Muslims celebrated the spirit of togetherness with feasts and amidst much fanfare. "Eid brings with it a very satisfying feeling. After a month of fasting and prayers, it is the time when we get to celebrate with our family and close ones," said Abdul Rahman, a resident of Old City.

Moreover, the kids wait for the festival for receive Eidi (gifts) from their elders. "Kids expectantly wait for Eid every year only for this. All through the day they make rounds of the relatives, and return home with their hands full," said Tariq Omer, a resident of Tolichowki. "We had traditional lunch and desserts, especially Sheerkurma. The day only got more special after we received our Eidi," said Mariya Kulsam, a teen from Secunderabad. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.

AIMIM president Asadduddin Owaisi conveyed greetings to Muslim community. The Telangana State Wakf Board and other government departments made elaborate arrangements at several places.