Hyderabad: Eight canines caught near Charminar, six sterilised

Charminar: To control street dog menace near the historic Charminar, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified measures by sterilising canines as per the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) rules, 2001

In a report published on October 13 ('Dog menace hounds visitors at Charminar)' The Hans India had taken up the issue, with visitors fear even to walk on footpaths due to threat. Tourists as well as dwellers are being intimidated by dogs in huge numbers. The GHMC veterinary wing dog squad went to the Charminar area and caught eight canines on Wednesday.













For the last few days, a pack of canines (at least a dozen) is roaming near Charminar and its surroundings, scaring visitors. They are seen chasing kids posing danger to them.

The veterinary wing staff caught eight dogs and sterilised six. "As per rules 2001, the two will be sterilised; anti-rabies vaccination will be given to all caught from Charminar and surrounding area," said an official.

The GHMC Charminar zone is conducting an ABC/AR programme to contain street dogs and prevent rabies. Its dog squads are catching them from across the zone, including surrounding areas of the monument. The canines are being released in the same locality after sterilisation and vaccination.