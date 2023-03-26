Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements in place by traffic police at Charminar during Ramzan

Hyderabad: As the Ramzan month has already begun, the traffic police has made elaborate arrangements for Ramzan by deploying 200 traffic police around Charminar and Madina Building. The traffic policemen will work round the clock and ensure smooth flow of traffic and no traffic jam. Additional traffic cranes are provided at the Falaknuma, Charminar, Mirchowk and Bahadurpura police stations.



A Srinivas Rao, ACP Traffic Charminar said the traffic arrangements will continue till the Eid ul Fitr festival and all sincere efforts made to avoid any inconvenience to the namazis attending prayers at Mecca Masjid and shoppers.

The traffic police identified parking spaces. The following are the designated parking spaces Charminar Nizamia Hospital, Mufeedul Anam School Alijah Kotla, Sardar Mahal complex, Moti Galli old pension office, Urdu Maskan auditorium Khilwat, S Y J complex Pathergatti, QQSUDA stadium High Court Road, Old Bus Stand Charminar and Jillu Khana complex Motigalli.