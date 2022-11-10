Hyderabad: Eligible persons can now register as a voter four times a year

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that eligible persons above 18 years of age can now register as voters four times in a year. As part of the sweep programme, CEO Vikas Raj started the voter registration and Aadhaar card link awareness programme in a meeting organised on Wednesday with the students of the Andhra Mahila Sabha Arts and Science College in the Osmania University campus on the release of the draft voter list.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO informed that previously, eligible voters above the age of 18 years had an opportunity to register as voters only once a year. "In the wake of the amendment to the Representation of the People Act, there is an option to register four times a year from now. Those who have crossed the age of 18 must register to vote on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1."

Those who are eligible by January 01, 2023 should be given an opportunity for voter registration as part of the special summary revision. He said "The list is being prepared at each polling station and any claims and objections in the list will be received till December 8.

The final draft list will be released on January 5." He said that students should be active in voter registration. The focus should be on voter registration, similarly the phone number should also be entered along with the Aadhaar link of the voter list. Vikas Raj asked to create awareness about voter registration and Aadhaar linkage.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said those who are eligible so far in the college will take voter registration and after identifying them, if there are many, a special counter will be set up for voter registration. The voter can be registered through this counter.

Commissioner said that awareness programs will also be conducted in 15 constituencies in Hyderabad district.