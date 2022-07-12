Hyderabad: Empowerment campaign for children with special needs rolled out

Hyderabad: As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) in collaboration with NIEPID (National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities) inaugurated its six- days empowerment campaign for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) on Monday.

CWSN and their families constantly battle against their rightful and judicious embracement and integration into society. It is essential that CWSN be provided with equal platform and opportunities to grow, excel and carve a befitting identity in the societal fabric.

A seminar on inclusive education was carried out which focused on creating awareness and creating an atmosphere conducive to the growth of CWSN through inclusion.