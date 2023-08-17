Hyderabad: Encroachments rule the roost in Serilingampally constituency

Hyderabad: The threat of encroachments looms large in the Serilingampally constituency after the GHMC decided to expand the stormwater drains from ChakalavaniCheruvu and Gopi Cheruvu. Residents have raised concerns that the expansion will be a blessing in disguise for several encroachers who cleared the land and raised structures right in the lakebed. They urged instead, the lakes should be cleared of encroachments and be allowed to get full.



Encroachments are rampant in both lakes from which surplus water flows. Most encroachments are pretty recent and happened over the past couple of years.

Said Suresh, a local, “the issue has come into limelight in 2014 and in 2020 due to downpours. Entire lanes were flooded. Both lake surrounding is 40 per cent encroached. Expanding the stormwater drain is not the solution; the GHMC should take stern action against encroachers and also fence the lake and protect it’ ‘Instead of removing landfills and illegal encroachments from the water bodies the concerned officials should take steps how to retain rainwater so that groundwater gets recharged; they also should find a solution how water can be made potable for residents.” Lubna Sarwat, a social activist, said the GHMC proposal to construct an RCC box drain for clearing surplus water is not a solution; this will encourage encroachers to construct illegal structures. Instead lakes should be cleared of encroachments and be allowed to get full.

We have submitted representations to officials seeking urgent measures to stop flooding and to increase percolation of rainwater into ground. This will restore the water bodies to their earlier levels.