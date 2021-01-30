Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University says abiding by OBC quota norms

Tarnaka: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Registrar Prof T Samson asserted on Friday that the institution was committed to implementing the OBC reservation in the appointment of lecturers.

Reacting to the demand that 27 per cent of the 238 posts granted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) should be given in one go, he stated that no government order would specify past changes and would only mention future scheme of things.

The registrar said the varsity's commitment to implement the OBC quota has been communicated to the National OBC Commission, while disclosing that it has been in vogue since 2007, when CIEFL became a Central university. The OBC reservations were implemented in the case of assistant professors at the entry level.

According to Prof Samson, the OBC quota was being enforced for social and economically backward communities. He revealed that the quota has been made applicable till date for the benefit of 25 assistant professors during four appointments in several years. In the current job notification for assistant professors eight posts have been set apart for OBCs. He said in 2019 the OBC quota was extended to upgraded posts of associate professors.

The Registrar stated that also during the ongoing appointments of lecturers two each posts at assistant professor and professor level and four posts in case of associate professors and professors the quota has been given. This has also been taken to the notice of the National OBC Commission.

Prof Samson explained that the OBC quota was implemented from 2007 to 2019 for associate professors. He said even in the case of assistant professor posts allotted by the UGC 23 posts were filled. He clarified that such reservations came into force in 2019 as directed by the government, while recalling that the 2020 job notification was necessitated by this.