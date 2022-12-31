Hyderabad: Enthusiasm for New Year celebrations high

Hyderabad: Stage is set for ringing in the New Year in a grand manner. Event managers have planned several programmes both in star hotels, pubs and resorts on Saturday. The enthusiasm is so high that long queues were seen at liquor shops on Friday.

This enthusiasm is understandable as the New Year celeberations are being held without Covid restrictions after a gap of nearly three years.

However, the celebrations also cause concern as people in the city don't seem to have learnt any lessons from the past and continue to say, "Hum Aisch Hain." Though the Union government, in the wake of reports of BF7, a sub-variant of Omicron affecting several people in China and other countries, issued an advisory that people should use masks in crowded places and maintain safe distance, it is being observed more in violation.

None of those who have been making a beeline to liquor shops to stockpile for Saturday were wearing masks; none was willing to respond when asked why they were not using masks. Even the government, which had made elaborate arrangements to regulate traffic and ensure that no untoward incident takes place, did not issue even an advisory.

Pubs, hotels and resorts will be witnessing several NY programmes. Huge crowds are expected to attend the parties. Still no advisory has been issued either by the government, the Health department or the police.