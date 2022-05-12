Hyderabad: ETO Motors in tandem with AIMIM to provide 100 e-autos

Hyderabad: The ETO Motors with assistance of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is providing 100 electric auto-rickshaws for both men and women for free in Hyderabad. According to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, ETO Motors in collaboration with a city-based NGO and with the assistance of the party is providing free 100 auto-rickshaws (for 50 men and 50 women) and said that they would also be paid monthly salaries between Rs 14,000 and Rs 16,000. "I appeal to the citizens of Hyderabad to take advantage of this initiative in large numbers," he added.

He said that for both men and women who are interested in riding an auto, they must have the driving licence. "Women interested in riding auto can pursue to the Party head office in Darussalam and contact Mallepally corporator. They would also be helped in obtaining the driving licence," said Owaisi.

According to ETO Motors, the auto is being provided for free and riders would be paid the monthly salary. After riding for three years, they can own the vehicle for free. "As it is an electric vehicle, charging stations are being installed at various points across the city," said the official.