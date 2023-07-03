  • Menu
Hyderabad: EV & DM wing cracks whip on erring coaching centres over safety issues

Representational image

  • Several coaching centres inspected in different parts of the city; notices served to as many as 80 institutes for fire safety violations
  • Stringent action to be taken against the coaching institutes who have not installed the fire safety systems, establishments to be sealed after issuing the notices

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) inspected several coaching centres in different parts of the city and served notices to as many as 80 institutes for fire safety violations.

The EV&DM is being conducting a fire safety audit and carried out the exercise at RTC X Road, Ashok Nagar, Padmarao Nagar, Ameerpet and Dilsukhnagar in one week. After the audit, notices were served to the centres that were found to be not fire safety compliant. “Stringent action will be taken against the coaching institutes who have not installed the fire safety systems. Such establishments will be sealed after issuing the notices,” said N Prakash Reddy Director, EV&DM.

The EV&DM said the coaching institutes in theGHMClimits should install fire safety systems and obtain a ‘Fire Mitigation Certificate’ by visiting https://firesafety.ghmc.gov.in/Login/Citizen_login. Meanwhile, the EV&DM conducted disaster rescue training for 47 volunteers from Youngistaan Foundation, a NGO. The volunteers were trained in disaster rescue operation theory at the Disaster Training Centre, Control Room (DTC), Fathullaguda and practised boat operations in Indira Park. They were also trained on the usage of fire extinguishers, rescue equipment and flood rescue operation techniques.

EV&DM Director N Prakash Reddy said NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations, and volunteer institutions who wish to train their volunteers on disaster rescue, can contact 7981665687 or email [email protected].

