Hyderabad: Exhibition-cum-sale of grapes begins at Grape Research Station

Rajendranagar: Following the auction of the propagated varieties of grapes, the authorities at Grape Research Station Rajendranagar have formally announced the opening of Exhibition-cum-Sale of Grapes in the station from February 25 onwards.



Nearly 61 table, raisin, juice, and wine varieties of grapes were grown in the station this time, and visitors will be allowed to pluck and taste during the event that is held once a year. Two juice varieties such as H-516, also known as (ARI 516) and ManjariMedika, besides a table variety called ManjariShyama, were put to display which was recommended to Telangana State by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU).

Ahead of the opening of the exhibition, the Research Station provides an opportunity for a study tour for the students of one of the schools in Rajendranagar to educate them about the scientific throughput involved in the propagation and pruning of different varieties of grape vines in the facility.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Grape Research Station running under the patronage of SKLTSHU has been selected under the program introduced by Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) wherein the students from local government high school will be allowed to visit the station as part of the science day celebrations.

It is against this backdrop the SKLTSHU Grape Research Station Rajendranagar, in association with the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) and Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST), has celebrated 'National Science Day' today wherein the students of 9th Standard from Budvel Government School were allowed to visit the station as a study tour.

Explaining about the program, Dr K. Venkat Lakshmi, Scientist (Horticulture) and Head Grape Research Station, Rajendranagar, said, "Students as well as grape growing farmers turned up to the event in a grand scale and learn about the scientific methods involved in growing different varieties of berries in the station."

Dr Suresh Kumar, Zonal Head Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University Grape Research Station Rajendranagar (SKLTSHU) was the Chief Guest of the program. He underlined the importance of National Science Day and urged the students to embrace science as it helps them to expand their horizon of knowledge.

Dr K Venkat Lakshmi, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the health benefits of the grapes more than mouth-watering taste. On this occasion, different varieties of grapes were also put on display for the students as well as the grape growers, wherein the experts taught them about the grafting, pruning, and propagation techniques, especially for preparing risin.

Scientists Dr B. Naveen Kumar and Dr Venkat Ramesh were also present on the occasion.