Hyderabad: Fake doctor detained under PD Act

Rachakonda: The Rachakonda police have detained Polkampally Sai Kumar, a fake doctor, who was arrested in December 2020, under Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

According to the police, he has been resorting in unethical medical practices, treating innocent people, thereby playing with their lives. Kumar gained trust of gullible people with his persuasive talk and made them believe he was a good doctor. He became popular. He made patients come to his clinic for any treatment. He was never a doctor.

In fact he was only 12th pass and started working as an assistant in an operation theater. While working, he learnt basics of profession and started his own clinic with intent to cheat people.

Under his watch two people died, revealing Kumar's criminal nature. He was booked and sent to judicial custody. With a view to preventing him from indulging in such activities, he has been detained under PD Act, said the police.