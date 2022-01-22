Hyderabad: Falaknuma beset with slew of civic problems

Hyderabad: In the absence of proper sanitation, roads, sewage system and garbage disposal, Falaknuma, in Bahadurpura constituency has remained the most neglected area in the city. Though repeated complaints were made to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board authorities, problems remain unresolved, causing severe hardship to the residents. The residents are clueless as to whom they should take their problems.

During the Hyderabad floods, Falaknuma was one of the most affected areas as it was inundated in water for over a week. Areas like Farooq Nagar, Vattapally, Jangamet come in Falaknuma area and all these colonies lack basic civic amenities.

A resident said garbage scattered roads and streets, piled up trash every few metres and filth-ridden nala filling the air with unbearable stink speak about unhygienic conditions in the area. Garbage heaps in all the garbage points despite the city is bin-free city, no proper drainage system, open nalas and log menace creates life miserable.

Mohammed Asimuddin, a resident of Falaknuma rued, civic issues are raised several times with the municipal authorities locally and at the municipal office, but nothing has been done to clear heaps of garbage regularly. Pig menace has also increased in the area."

henever there is rainfall these areas lack storm water drains,and has open nala the area gets inundated and no steps are taken to ensure the inundation, he added.

zharuddin a resident of Vattapally mooted that most of the area of Vattapally and Jangamet is yet to be covered by sewage system and is under the city civic body. Also there is no proper drinking water lane in houses. Residents are still forced to fill water from area drinking water tap.

Raju Nayak, a resident of Jangamet said that due to lack of sewage system, the areas witness unhygienic condition and all streets are filled with stench."

Mosquito menace is very common and yet there is no permanent solution to curb the menace.

No road has been laid since decades. They need to look on such roads and solve the problem. All our representations to the concerned authorities yield no results and officials advertently turn a blind eye to basic civic issues and we are the ones who are affected with lack of civic amenities, rued a resident.