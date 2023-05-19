Hyderabad: Falaknumaresidents flag tardy pace of nala works

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) south zone has made several promises to ensure there is no flooding in Falaknuma. However, even after the authorities took action and assured no damage in the future, people remain concerned about the upcoming rainy season.

Al-Jubail colony in Falaknuma, along with its surrounding localities, experienced severe flooding during the previous rainy season. The area was submerged for nearly 15 days due to the overflow of an open nala. Although the civic body sanctioned Rs 6 crore for nala works, they are yet to be completed.

After the devastating flood in 2020, GHMC initiated the construction of a retaining wall for the open nala. Unfortunately, the progress of the work has been slow, and it is still unfinished. Residents of these areas believe that the upcoming monsoon will be equally disastrous if there are heavy downpours.

The water flowing from Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda to Falaknuma bridge, covering areas such as Al-Jubail colony, Hashamabad, Ali Nagar, and Ghazi-e-Millat Colony, were severely affected during the rains.

Al-Jubail colony was particularly flooded, causing widespread destruction.

For the past three monsoons, this area has been the most severely affected. Last year’s monsoon, which witnessed incessant rainfall, created panic among the residents. Mohammed Ahmed, an activist, said, “There was extensive destruction, and people lost everything. Those residing on the ground floor were the most affected. During the monsoon, it was considered a big risk to stay in the area, so many people moved out. Numerous buildings were vacant, especially on the ground floors.”

Ahmed mentioned that after the floods, GHMC’s Town Planning wing initiated the demolition of encroachments on the nala. “A total of 36 structures were identified as encroachments and were subsequently demolished. Additionally, a retaining wall worth Rs 6 crore was constructed to prevent flooding and nala overflow. However, the flow of water is still very high, and if there is nonstop rain, it may overflow again, leading to a disaster for the residents,” he added.

“The open nala coming from Bandlaguda is still causing inundation in the neighboring areas, and the construction work is yet to be completed, even after three years since the Hyderabad floods. There are pending works at various spots, and residents continue to face overflow and inundation,” said Akhlaq Ahmed, a resident of Bandlaguda.

Moreover, residents have pointed out that an improper drainage network is another major reason for the inundation of colonies in this area. The existing drainage system is unable to handle the increased sewage outflows resulting from the significant population and household growth.

The residents of these colonies have repeatedly complained to the authorities about this issue, urging them to take it seriously. However, no action has been taken so far, according to the residents.