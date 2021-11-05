Hyderabad farmhouse poker case: Gutta Suman's custody ended, key issues revealed

The custody of Gutta Suman Choudhary, the A-1 accused in the Manchirevula farmhouse poker case, has been ended. Police, who questioned Suman for two days, will produce him in court today. Meanwhile, the crucial aspects came to light in the police investigation. The police inquired about the details of other cases of casino and poker against Suman and found that Suman had been operating casino and poker for a long time.



It has been revealed that several cases have been registered against Suman Choudhary in AP and Telangana and lakhs of rupees have been collected in the form of entry fees and commissions. Suman was found to have large-scale contacts with political leaders and realtors. The activities are said to have taken place in villas, farmhouses, hotels, and resorts in the suburbs of the city. However, the police also investigated the drugs case and were likely to seek his custody.



Gutta Suman Kumar Chaudhary from Guntur district is a realtor and a director of a TV channel. He invests in movies and runs poker camps. He started a large-scale poker camp in a farmhouse leased by actor Naga Shourya's father, which was busted on Sunday night.