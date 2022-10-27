Hyderabad: FCI extends custom milled rice supply deadline

Hyderabad: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) extended the deadline for supply of custom milled rice (CMR) for paddy pertaining to the last (2021-22) Kharif season.

The decision comes a major relief to millers as well as the State government.

Following efforts of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and his team, the FCI agreed to extend the deadline for supply of CMR to November 30.

According to officials, about 70 lakh ton paddy was produced last year, which would result in CMR of around 50 lakh ton after milling. The FCI agreed to procure the entire paddy. Considering delay on part of the millers, the FCI agreed to extend the deadline.

Moreover, the FCI also agreed to purchase around four lakh ton of fortified boiled rice pertaining to the previous Rabi season. This would be additional to the already agreed boiled rice of eight lakh ton, taking the total quantity of fortified boiled rice to 12 lakh ton for 2021-22 Rabi season.

On the occasion, Gangula Kamalakar expressed happiness over the FCI's decision and said that the decision would ensure a benefit of Rs 180 crore to the State government.