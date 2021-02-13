Hyderabad: FCRI students visit Natl Forest Academy

Mulugu: Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) Hyderabad, has organised an All India educational tour for their final year bonafide B.Sc.(Hons) students to visit Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussorie, which is an apex academy imparting training for Civil Service Officer of Indian Administrative Service and Group-A Central Services.

IAS officers Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Director of LBSNAA, and Anandhi, and Vijay, IRS,explained to the students the profile of academy and its training structures and activities. They gave certain tips to the students how to reach zenith in their professions.

Students actively participated in the session and spent time in Gandhi Smrithi Library, gallery and officerstrainee hall etc. They found the interaction session is very useful for preparation to compete of civil services.

The students also visited Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, to learn about the professional capacity building for Indian forestry discipline cadres.

Dr Bharath Jyothi, Director of IGNFA, and Dr SPAnandh Kumar, IFS, shared details about the academy profile, infrastructure and Indian Forest Service and skill-building techniques.