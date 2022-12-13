  • Menu
Hyderabad: Fears of Black Magic at Rajendranagar's Government High School

Hyderabad: Fears of Black Magic at Rajendranagar's Government High School
Hyderabad: Occult worship has created an uproar in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar. Occult pujas were conducted by unidentified persons at ZPHS. Turmeric,...

Hyderabad: Occult worship has created an uproar in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar. Occult pujas were conducted by unidentified persons at ZPHS. Turmeric, saffron and lemon were found in front of the school's science lab and store room. Seeing this, the students and teachers were panicked. CCTV cameras have disappeared in the school.

