Hyderabad: Fervour & piety mark X'mas festivities

Hyderabad: Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in the State on Saturday as the Christian brethren thronged the churches for the special prayers to mark the day. The churches wore a colourful look with men and women coming in traditional attire across the State. Special prayers were held to remember Christ's enormous sacrifice for mankind and his life and lessons.

The celebrations were held in a grand manner at Medak Cathedral Church. As per the practice, the cross was brought in the form of a procession to and placed on the main dais of the church at 4.30 am. Later, Medak Daisies Bishop Reverent AC Solmonraj gave his message to the devotees. He said that the preachings of Lord Jesus were relevant for all. He hoped that the Covid would end with the blessings of Lord Jesus.

A large number of devotees came to the church early in the morning without caring about the severe cold. In the second prayer, Precibitory Incharge Andrews Prem Kumar gave his message. Mellifluous carols praising Jesus Christ echoed across all the churches in the state. The devotees offered special prayers and sang Christmas carols and shared cakes to mark the joyous occasion.