Hyderabad: FGG writes to govt on stray menace

Hyderabad: The members of the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Monday submitted a representation letter to Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration Dana Kishore regarding the control of the stray dog menace. They also provided several suggestions for addressing the issue. The members pointed out that the stray dog menace has become a serious proposition in Telangana, particularly within GHMC limits. According to a survey conducted by the GHMC, there are close to four lakh stray dogs roaming in Hyderabad. Efforts by authorities, such as sterilisation programmes, have not yielded significant results. It is both tragic and distressing to see children being attacked.

Proposing several measures, Padmanabha Reddy, president of FGG, said, “Stray dogs roaming the streets have no owners. According to Section 249 of the GHMC Act, there is a provision to destroy the stray dogs. The GHMC’s half-hearted attempt at sterilisation is unlikely to solve the problem. Their claim of having sterilised over 3 lakh stray dogs is a farfetched claim. Additionally, it would be beneficial if residents refrained from feeding stray dogs. The MA and UD department should prioritise human safety over stray dogs and implement more effective solutions.”