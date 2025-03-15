  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at restaurant

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at restaurant
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the kitchen of Pallavi restaurant at Vivekanand Colony in Kukatpally on Thursday midnight. Fortunately, no casualties...

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the kitchen of Pallavi restaurant at Vivekanand Colony in Kukatpally on Thursday midnight. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the restaurant had only a few customers at the time of the incident.

According to the police, LPG leakage is suspected to have triggered the fire. The hotel staff noticed flames and smoke emanating from the kitchen and immediately alerted the fire department and police. Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread further.

As per officials, a major fire mishap was prevented due to the quick response of the police and staff of the restaurant in Kukatpally. The Fire department stated that the LPG cylinders stored in the cooking area were quickly shifted to a safer location. This proactive measure possibly averted a major accident and prevented potential loss of life. Following the incident, Kukatpally police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess any safety lapses. Authorities are also likely to review fire safety measures in local restaurants to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick