Live
- Akshay Bhatia is tied second at Players C’ship
- India’s challenge ends at Birmingham
- 17K people died in road accidents in 3 years
- The hottest investment trend in 2025: How does cloud mining change the fate of ordinary people?
- Munmun Dutta: We Bengalis love food
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 15 March, 2025
- Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion has become almost a way of putting out what I’m strongly feeling
- Understanding Premenstrual Syndrome: Symptoms & Management
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 15 March 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 15 March 2025
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at restaurant
Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the kitchen of Pallavi restaurant at Vivekanand Colony in Kukatpally on Thursday midnight. Fortunately, no casualties...
Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the kitchen of Pallavi restaurant at Vivekanand Colony in Kukatpally on Thursday midnight. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the restaurant had only a few customers at the time of the incident.
According to the police, LPG leakage is suspected to have triggered the fire. The hotel staff noticed flames and smoke emanating from the kitchen and immediately alerted the fire department and police. Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread further.
As per officials, a major fire mishap was prevented due to the quick response of the police and staff of the restaurant in Kukatpally. The Fire department stated that the LPG cylinders stored in the cooking area were quickly shifted to a safer location. This proactive measure possibly averted a major accident and prevented potential loss of life. Following the incident, Kukatpally police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess any safety lapses. Authorities are also likely to review fire safety measures in local restaurants to prevent similar occurrences in the future.