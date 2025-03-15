Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at restaurant

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the kitchen of Pallavi restaurant at Vivekanand Colony in Kukatpally on Thursday midnight. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the restaurant had only a few customers at the time of the incident.

According to the police, LPG leakage is suspected to have triggered the fire. The hotel staff noticed flames and smoke emanating from the kitchen and immediately alerted the fire department and police. Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread further.

As per officials, a major fire mishap was prevented due to the quick response of the police and staff of the restaurant in Kukatpally. The Fire department stated that the LPG cylinders stored in the cooking area were quickly shifted to a safer location. This proactive measure possibly averted a major accident and prevented potential loss of life. Following the incident, Kukatpally police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess any safety lapses. Authorities are also likely to review fire safety measures in local restaurants to prevent similar occurrences in the future.