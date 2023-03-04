Hyderabad: Fire safety drive every Friday

Hyderabad: In a bid to create awareness about effective handling of fire break-outs, as a part of fire safety awareness, every Friday mock drills and awareness programmes will be conducted all over the State.

On Friday awareness programmes and mock drillswere conducted at the High Court, AOC Centre, GAIL, police battalions by the department personnel at fire stations across the State. According to officials, the awareness programmes are being conducted at fuel refilling station, schools, colleges, industries and many public and private sector undertakings enlightening the public about do's and don'ts in case of fire emergency.

Recently an inspection-cum-awareness programme to check hazardous premises was taken up in coordination with the police and GHMC.

"In the last 10 days 552 hazardous premises in Kukatpally division and 400 premises in Rajendranagar division were inspected and awareness programme conducted.

The managements were instructed to maintain fire safety appliances and enlightened how to tackle fire accidents with zero casualty and minimum loss of property," said a senior officer.