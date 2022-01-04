Hyderabad: First day of Covid vaccination drive for children off to a smooth start

Hyderabad: The vaccination drive against Covid for children in the age group of 15-17 started off smoothly in the State on Monday.



Health Minister T Harish Rao, along with Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, launched the vaccines for children at the Urban Primary Health Care Centre (UPHC) in Banjara Hills.

A large number of school children got jabbed with Covaxin. They were asked to take the second dose after 28 days.

Vaishnavi (15), the first minor to get inoculated against Covid at UPHC, says the whole process took almost an hour, including 30 minutes spent at the observation room. For those who came later, it took 35-40 minutes.

Vaishnavi was little apprehensive before the process, but she felt normal after the jab, as also other beneficiaries. They had no side-effects so far. She said, "Nothing problematic at all, I don't even have pain"

All children who came for vaccination had to show their registration number on the basis of their CoWin registration and ID cards before entering the vax room at the centres. They were administered only if they had come along with parents. Bringing either father or mother was made mandatory. The vaccine doses were stored in blue boxes with nurses and ASHA workers awaiting the participants one-by-one.

After the vaccination, children had to be seated for at least 30 minutes for observation, where they were offered refreshments.

After launch, the Health Minister assured children that there was no cause for any fears or worries over taking of the vaccine shots. He said, "We have all been vaccinated," referring to the others present with him on stage. At UPHC Rao asked children, "Not to have unnecessary doubts over the vaccine; it works like a shield against the virus."

The minister appealed to all parents, school and college managements to ensure that children aged 15-17 receive their Covid vaccine shots. He informed that Covaxin is being given to children; this is because the gap between the first and second dose is just 28 days, unlike the three-month gap for Covishield.

It is estimated that Telangana has 22 lakh children who are eligible for the vaccine. To administer it the Health department is setting up 1,014 additional Covid vaccination centres across the State only for the 15-17 age group. Those living in municipal corporation areas have been asked to register themselves on the Cowin portal, to reduce sudden rush or crowding in the wake of Omicron variant spread at the vax centres in urban areas. However, in other parts, walk-ins are allowed.

After observing the process in urban areas the department may revise the guidelines to allow walk-ins in municipal corporations' limits too.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said, "children can carry any ID, including cards given by colleges and schools. Anyone born before 2007 can get vaccinated; for those above 60 years with comorbidities the booster dose will be given from January 10."