Hyderabad: First training camp for Haj pilgrims held

Hyderabad: The first Haj orientation training camp for the selected Haj pilgrims was conducted at Hi-Tech Garden in Malakpet on Wednesday.

A large number of selected Haj pilgrims attended the training camp and 12 selected Khadimul Hujjaj (Haj Volunteers) were also present on this occasion. Maulana Syed Abbad Zaki Qasmi spoke about Manasik-e-Haj and Umrah and Hafiz Abdul Rasheed Talha Nomani spoke about visiting the holy City of Madina Munawwarah.

The Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem announced that a control room will be arranged for coordination and lesioning with the Haj pilgrims and Khadimul Hujjaj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia till their return.

He introduced the selected Khadim-ul-Hujjaj to Haj pilgrims and said that they have been selected for guiding and helping the pilgrims during the Haj. He also directed them to be punctual in service to the Haj pilgrims during without any complaints.

He congratulated the Haj Pilgrims for their selection and their opportunity to perform Haj this year after two years. He also advised the pilgrims to take two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and upload their certificate to Haj Committee of India's website. Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala MLA, Malakpet congratulated the Haj pilgrims and also gave good wishes from AIMIM.

Irfan Shareef, Assistant Executive Officer, TS Haj Committee advised the pilgrims to take care of their health and practice walking. He said patience is the key to achieve higher rank in the holy journey of Haj. He also said that for a successful Haj journey the pilgrims are requested to maintain the simple method of TSW (Talbiya, Sabar, Walking) in Mecca Mukarramah and DSW (Durood, Sabar, Walking). He requested them not to drink cold water.