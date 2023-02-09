Hyderabad: Floating musical fountain to wow visitors

Hyderabad: After an iconic Cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, it's another attraction for Hyderabadis, India's largest musical floating fountain was unveiled at Hussain Sagar Lake, near NTR Marg by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Thursday. It was inaugurated by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and other officials.

According to the HMDA, the unique floating fountain is with a length of 180 meters, 10 meters wide, and a height of 90 meters. It is built with a cost of Rs 17 crore, which also includes operations and maintenance of the facility for the next three years by HMDA. "The fountain includes three sets of lasers to showcase various themes, fog to create a cloud effect along with music and nearly 800 jet high-powered nozzles and 880 underwater LED lights to create a dynamic effect," said an officer at HMDA.

All the nozzles and the jets of the fountain are programmed through a DMX controller and synchronized with music. The spray height of the chasing nozzles varies from 12m to 45m, whereas the central jet is the tallest jet with a spray height of 90 meters.

The DMX technology makes the water dance to the beat of the music and produces stunning designs. The aqua screen musical fountains, which are installed at Komati Cheruvu, Siddipet, and Ajwa Garden in Vadodara, are among the rarest in the nation, according to a HMDA official.

There will be three shows each day between 7 pm and 10 pm on weekdays, and four shows on weekends and on holidays. Each show will last 20 minutes.

In addition, two musical floating fountains are being installed on either side of the Durgam Cheruvu bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the HMDA.