Hyderabad: Flood-hit people find belongings stolen

Hyderabad: Hundreds have moved out of their homes from Baba Nagar, Salala Barkas, Osman Nagar and Shaheen Nagar and many who returned were shocked to see household items deep under water. Residents complained of many electronic goods to be missing. Ali, a resident of Baba Nagar said, "Many household items have been missing. We left to save our lives."

Shaik Abdullah, a resident of Nabeel Colony near Gurram Cheruvu Lake said, "For almost two weeks, the residents of colonies beside Gurram Cheruvu Lake in Balapur left their houses as the area was inundated. Items are missing from almost every house." Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar in southern part and Nadeem Colony and surrounding areas in Tolichowki are still inundated in water.

"We have nothing, no clothes, no money, no essentials and have reside in relatives house, how a family of seven members can reside for several days in house," asks Faheemuddin a resident of Baba Nagar. At last we returned to our house but are living in fear as the Met officials predict more rain," he added.

If there is a heavy downpour once more, the area would be flooded again," said Moiz of Falaknuma.











