Hyderabad: Flood of devotees swamp Hussainsagar

Hyderabad: Lanes leading to Hussainsagar buzzed on Thursday with sound of drums, as the fleet of trucks waited in queue for their turn. Devotees chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi As’, as a huge crowd gathered at the lake to finally bid adieu to Lord Ganesh.

The arterial roads leading to Hussainsagar were intermittently filled with flower petals and colours. A few idols caught the eye; many unique Ganeshas were carried for the immersion by devotees were seen carrying idols in decorated carts. A few two-wheelers had a floral decoration of Ganesh. Many devotees sported saffron turbans with ‘Ganapati Bappa Moriya’ inscription.

Small street food courts on the footpaths of Tankbund had people relishing delicious delicacies. All along the immersion procession route, stalls were set up by many philanthropic organisations offering free food and water. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board stall supplied drinking water to people. Chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Moriya’, Mahesh Reddy , an IT employee, said for the past six years, I have been visiting the Tank Bund on the Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of the 10-day Ganeshutsav. Love to see the colorful procession that takes place at Hussainsagar.”

Sunil , who has specially came from Nizamabad, said “every year we eagerly wait for being a part of the huge procession during the Ganesh immersion. Specially I visit the Tank Bund to see the huge Khairatabad Ganesh Shoba Yatra.”

Elaborate arrangements were made by the State government for the smooth conduct of the festival. Tight security arrangements were in place. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanitation staff swept the procession route continuously. At NTR Marg mobile toilets were installed.