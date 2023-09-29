Live
- BJP has aces up its sleeve, to firm up election strategy soon
- Vijayawada: People urged to avoid dumping waste in canals
- Hyderabad: Ganesh laddu auction craze spreading
- Tirumala: Ananta Padmanabha Vratam held
- Hyderabad: Bada Ganesh immersed in record time amidst swarms of devotees
- Hyderabad: Flood of devotees swamp Hussainsagar
- No irregularities took place in group-1 preliminary exam, asserts TSPSC
- DSC: Close to 1,000 posts of Urdu teachers to remain vacant; aspirants urge govt to resolve issue
- Artillery Centre Hyderabad celebrates 197th Gunners Day
- Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav at Shilparamam from today
Just In
Hyderabad: Flood of devotees swamp Hussainsagar
Hyderabad: Lanes leading to Hussainsagar buzzed on Thursday with sound of drums, as the fleet of trucks waited in queue for their turn. Devotees...
Hyderabad: Lanes leading to Hussainsagar buzzed on Thursday with sound of drums, as the fleet of trucks waited in queue for their turn. Devotees chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi As’, as a huge crowd gathered at the lake to finally bid adieu to Lord Ganesh.
The arterial roads leading to Hussainsagar were intermittently filled with flower petals and colours. A few idols caught the eye; many unique Ganeshas were carried for the immersion by devotees were seen carrying idols in decorated carts. A few two-wheelers had a floral decoration of Ganesh. Many devotees sported saffron turbans with ‘Ganapati Bappa Moriya’ inscription.
Small street food courts on the footpaths of Tankbund had people relishing delicious delicacies. All along the immersion procession route, stalls were set up by many philanthropic organisations offering free food and water. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board stall supplied drinking water to people. Chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Moriya’, Mahesh Reddy , an IT employee, said for the past six years, I have been visiting the Tank Bund on the Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of the 10-day Ganeshutsav. Love to see the colorful procession that takes place at Hussainsagar.”
Sunil , who has specially came from Nizamabad, said “every year we eagerly wait for being a part of the huge procession during the Ganesh immersion. Specially I visit the Tank Bund to see the huge Khairatabad Ganesh Shoba Yatra.”
Elaborate arrangements were made by the State government for the smooth conduct of the festival. Tight security arrangements were in place. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanitation staff swept the procession route continuously. At NTR Marg mobile toilets were installed.