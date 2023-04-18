Hyderabad: Flyovers to be closed from 10pm today
Highlights
In view of Shab-e-Qadr (jagnekiraat), all flyovers in the city except for Greenland’s flyover, PNVR Expressway and Langer Houz flyover, will be closed on Tuesday night from 10 pm
Hyderabad: In view of Shab-e-Qadr (jagnekiraat), all flyovers in the city except for Greenland's flyover, PNVR Expressway and Langer Houz flyover, will be closed on Tuesday night from 10 pm. According to police, the Necklace road stretch will also be closed for the vehicles to avoid any untoward incidents.
