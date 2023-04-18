  • Menu
Hyderabad: Flyovers to be closed from 10pm today

Hyderabad: In view of Shab-e-Qadr (jagnekiraat), all flyovers in the city except for Greenland's flyover, PNVR Expressway and Langer Houz flyover, will be closed on Tuesday night from 10 pm. According to police, the Necklace road stretch will also be closed for the vehicles to avoid any untoward incidents.

